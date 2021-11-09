Guess' (NYSE:GES) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Guess' (NYSE:GES) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Guess':

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$218m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$715m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Guess' has an ROCE of 13%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%, it's not as good.

NYSE:GES Return on Capital Employed November 9th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Guess' compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Guess''s ROCE Trend?

Guess' is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 41% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Guess''s ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Guess' can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 70% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Guess' can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Guess' and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Guess' isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

