Guess', Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $95.84 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $68.42 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.20 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $817.78 million from $799.94 million last year.

Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $95.84 Mln. vs. $68.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q4): $817.78 Mln vs. $799.94 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.25) to (-$0.31)

