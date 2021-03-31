Guess? Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess? Inc. (GES) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $70.42 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $79.60 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.67 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.0% to $648.46 million from $842.25 million last year.

Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $77.67 Mln. vs. $82.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $648.46 Mln vs. $842.25 Mln last year.

