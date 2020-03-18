Guess? Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess? Inc. (GES) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $79.60 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $23.23 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.34 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $842.25 million from $837.13 million last year.

Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $82.34 Mln. vs. $58.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $842.25 Mln vs. $837.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.