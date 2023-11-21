Guess', Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $55.70 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $21.84 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.01 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $651.17 million from $633.40 million last year.

Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $55.70 Mln. vs. $21.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $651.17 Mln vs. $633.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.53 to $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $2.67 to $2.74

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.