Guess? Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess? Inc. (GES) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $26.38 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $12.42 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.36 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $569.28 million from $615.94 million last year.

Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $37.36 Mln. vs. $14.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $569.28 Mln vs. $615.94 Mln last year.

