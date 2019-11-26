Guess? Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess? Inc. (GES):

-Earnings: $12.42 million in Q3 vs. -$13.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.18 in Q3 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.90 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.18 per share -Revenue: $615.94 million in Q3 vs. $605.41 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.12 Full year EPS guidance: $1.31 - $1.36

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.