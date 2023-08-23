Guess', Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $39.03 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $23.96 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.71 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $636.50 million from $617.92 million last year.

Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $39.03 Mln. vs. $23.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $636.50 Mln vs. $617.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.64 Full year EPS guidance: $2.88 to $3.08

