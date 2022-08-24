Guess', Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $23.96 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $61.06 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.87 million or $0.39 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $642.69 million from $628.62 million last year.
Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $23.96 Mln. vs. $61.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $642.69 Mln vs. $628.62 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $2.65
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGES
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings