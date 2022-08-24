Guess', Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.96 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $61.06 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.87 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $642.69 million from $628.62 million last year.

Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $23.96 Mln. vs. $61.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $642.69 Mln vs. $628.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $2.65

