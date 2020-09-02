Guess? Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess? Inc. (GES):

-Earnings: -$20.36 million in Q2 vs. $25.32 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.64 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.57 per share -Revenue: $398.54 million in Q2 vs. $683.22 million in the same period last year.

