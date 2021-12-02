Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Guess''s shares before the 7th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Guess' stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of $21.95. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Guess' has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GES Historic Dividend December 2nd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Guess' has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. Guess' looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Guess' has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Guess' is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Guess' worth buying for its dividend? Guess' has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Guess' is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Guess' that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

