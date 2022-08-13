Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$20.55 apiece for US$24.60

Despite the fact that Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) stock rose 6.0% last week, insiders who sold US$203k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$24.60, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guess'

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Kathryn Anderson, sold US$203k worth of shares at a price of US$24.60 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.55. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kathryn Anderson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GES Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Guess'

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Guess' insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about US$532m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Guess' Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Guess' shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Guess' insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Guess' you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

