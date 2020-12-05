Guess', Inc. Just Beat EPS By 1,950%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$569m, while EPS were US$0.41 beating analyst models by 1,950%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Guess' after the latest results. NYSE:GES Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Guess''s five analysts is for revenues of US$2.32b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Guess' is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.70 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.53 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 34% to US$18.75. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Guess' at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Guess''s rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Guess' is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Guess''s earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Guess' going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Guess' (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

