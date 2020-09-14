Guess?, Inc. (GES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.66, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GES was $11.66, representing a -50.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.58 and a 220.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.64.

GES is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). GES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -156.9%, compared to an industry average of -32.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.