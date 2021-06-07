Guess?, Inc. (GES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that GES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.21, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GES was $28.21, representing a -9.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.12 and a 236.03% increase over the 52 week low of $8.40.

GES is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) and L Brands, Inc. (LB). GES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GES's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 3504.76%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GES Dividend History page.

