Guess?, Inc. (GES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.35, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GES was $19.35, representing a -17.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.58 and a 431.59% increase over the 52 week low of $3.64.

GES is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). GES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports GES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -149.66%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GES as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 34.54% over the last 100 days. XRT has the highest percent weighting of GES at 1.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.