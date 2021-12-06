Guess?, Inc. (GES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GES was $23.5, representing a -24.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.12 and a 33.07% increase over the 52 week low of $17.66.

GES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports GES's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4338.1%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ges Dividend History page.

