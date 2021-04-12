Guess?, Inc. (GES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GES has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GES was $27.31, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.30 and a 328.73% increase over the 52 week low of $6.37.

GES is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). GES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports GES's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 2366.67%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

