Guess', Inc. Announces FY25 Financial Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Guess', Inc. (GES) announced it has built a plan based on current regional trends with a clear path to double digit operating margin performance mainly anchored on operational efficiencies. The company will continue to expand the reach of its brands by optimizing the productivity and profitability of current footprint and expanding its distribution channels. Over the next five years, Guess', Inc. targets to drive material operational improvements, primarily in the areas of logistics, sourcing, product development and production, inventory management, and overall infrastructure.

For fiscal 2020, total company sales are expected to rise between 2.7% and 3.0%. Operating profit is projected to increase between 26% and 30%. Earnings per share is anticipated to grow between 34% and 39%, to a range of $1.31 to $1.36.

Based on fiscal 2020 levels, the company targets fiscal 2025: sales to rise approximately $250 million; and operating profit to increase approximately $150 million. Earnings per share is anticipated to grow 2.3x, to $3.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.