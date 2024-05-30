Guess', Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess', Inc. (GES):

Earnings: $13.02 million in Q1 vs. -$11.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.81 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.40 per share Revenue: $591.94 million in Q1 vs. $569.80 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $2.62 to $3.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.