Guess? Inc. Board Receives Proposal From WHP Global - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Guess? Inc. (GES) announced that its Board has received a non-binding proposal from WHP Global through its affiliate WHP Investments, LLC, to acquire for $13.00 per share in cash the outstanding shares of Guess, Inc., other than shares held by certain existing shareholders, including Paul Marciano, Maurice Marciano and Carlos Alberini. The company has formed a Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors of the Board to evaluate the proposal.

In April 2024, the company partnered with WHP Global to acquire the intellectual property and operating assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone.

Shares of Guess? Inc. are up 27% in pre-market trade on Monday.

