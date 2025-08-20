Markets
GES

Guess?, Inc. Announces Take-private Transaction

August 20, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) has signed a definitive agreement for certain existing shareholders, including Maurice Marciano, Paul Marciano, Nicolai Marciano, and Carlos Alberini and certain of their respective trusts, foundations and affiliates, to enter into a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group, under which, in connection with the take-private transaction, Authentic will acquire 51% of substantially all Guess? intellectual property after which all of the outstanding common stock of Guess? not already beneficially owned by the rolling stockholders will be acquired in an all-cash transaction that values Guess? at approximately $1.4 billion, including debt. The rolling Stockholders will own 49% of all intellectual property.

Guess? shareholders, other than the rolling stockholders, will receive $16.75 per share in cash. Upon completion, Guess?'s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.