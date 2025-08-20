Guess?, Inc. Announces Take-private Transaction

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) has signed a definitive agreement for certain existing shareholders, including Maurice Marciano, Paul Marciano, Nicolai Marciano, and Carlos Alberini and certain of their respective trusts, foundations and affiliates, to enter into a strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group, under which, in connection with the take-private transaction, Authentic will acquire 51% of substantially all Guess? intellectual property after which all of the outstanding common stock of Guess? not already beneficially owned by the rolling stockholders will be acquired in an all-cash transaction that values Guess? at approximately $1.4 billion, including debt. The rolling Stockholders will own 49% of all intellectual property.

Guess? shareholders, other than the rolling stockholders, will receive $16.75 per share in cash. Upon completion, Guess?'s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

