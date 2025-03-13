News & Insights

Guess? Inc And WHP Global Partner With Signal Brands To Expand Rag & Bone's Leather Goods Range

March 13, 2025 — 10:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Guess? Inc. (GES) and WHP Global, which jointly owns the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, announced a five-year licensing partnership with Signal Brands. As a long-time partner of GUESS, Signal Brands will take on the task of developing and expanding rag & bone's handbags and small leather goods category, leveraging its expertise in managing globally recognized fashion brands.

The inaugural collection launches this Spring 2025 and will be available at rag & bone boutiques worldwide, rag-bone.com and premium retailers in North America including Nordstrom and Bloomingdales, the companies said.

