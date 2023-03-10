Guess? (GES) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Guess?, Inc. GES is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $772 million, indicating a decline of 3.5% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $ 2,642 million, indicating a growth of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The company’s bottom line is expected to grow in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under review has been stable at $1.30 in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a growth of 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating a decline of 19.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The designer, marketer and distributor of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, footwear and other related consumer products has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 10.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%.

Things To Note

Guess? has been benefiting from its solid digital business. The company is on track to progress in its customer-centric initiatives, including omnichannel capabilities and advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Guess? is committed to its six key strategies, including functional capacities, brand relevance, customer focus, product brilliance and international footprint, among others.



In its lastearnings call management highlighted that Guess? is well placed for the holiday period, with a well-chalked business plan and inventory levels. Incidentally, management expects revenue growth of almost 2% on a reported basis (up 10.5% at constant currency) in fiscal 2023.



Yet, Guess? Has been battling the adverse impacts of global inflation and softening economic sentiment. In its call, management highlighted that it expects soft consumer demand and inflationary pressures to continue affecting its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results and beyond. In addition, adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign currency rates are hurdles on the way.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, Guess? expects a revenue decline of almost 3.5% on a reported basis. Management expects an adjusted operating margin of 13.2% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at $1.32 in the to-be-reported quarter. The company expects an adjusted operating margin of 9.7% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 in fiscal 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Guess? this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Guess? carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right elements to beat on earnings this time.



General Mills GIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is anticipated to have registered top and bottom-line growth in third-quarter fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS’ quarterly earnings moved up 2.3% in the last 30 days to 90 cents per share, suggesting 7.1% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, suggesting growth of almost 8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIS delivered an earnings beat of 8.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Foot Locker FL currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for FL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which suggests a decline of 8.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Foot Locker’s earnings has been unchanged at 51 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 69.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



