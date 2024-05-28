Guess? (GES) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Guess? Inc. GES is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on May 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $577 million, implying growth of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate has widened from a loss of 35 cents per share to a loss of 39 cents in the past 30 days. The suggested figure is wider than a reported loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The casual apparel and accessories provider has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 29.7%.

Guess?, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Guess?, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Guess? has been benefiting from positive brand momentum, unique diversified business model and strong customer reception for its product collections across various categories. Management remains optimistic about its robust global platform, which is expected to facilitate growth and expansion of Guess and Marciano businesses in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s focus on its six critical objectives also bodes well. These include organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance with main consumer groups, customer focus, product brilliance and international footprint.



GES has been dedicated to a brand-elevation strategy, encompassing various factors such as improving product quality, refining visual merchandising and enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers, both in-store and online. Management expects fiscal first-quarter revenues to grow in the range of 1-2%. The metric is suggested to be between 3% and 4% at constant currency.



However, GES has been operating in a volatile shopping environment globally, stemming from inflationary headwinds and a high interest rate environment. The company is witnessing persistent weakness across its Americas retail business amid a dynamic macroeconomic environment. These are likely to affect the upcoming quarterly results.



Additionally, supply-chain bottlenecks and any rise in SG&A expenses are likely to have impacted the bottom line. On an adjusted basis, Guess? is expected to have incurred a loss of 41-37 cents per share in the fiscal first quarter.

Unlocking Value

From a valuation perspective, GES' shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to industry and sector benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price to earnings ratio of 8.24, below the industry and the sector’s average of 13.10 and 16.51, respectively, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. Additionally, GES currently has a Value Score of A, which further validates its appeal.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Guess? this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Guess? currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

American Eagle Outfitters AEO has an Earnings ESP of +3.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The consensus mark for AEO’s quarterly earnings has moved up a penny to 27 cents per share in the past seven days. This implies growth of 64.71% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating growth of 6.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.66, which implies an increase of 325.6% from the year-earlier levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $952.3 billion, which indicates a jump of 13.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average.



Bath & Body Works BBWI currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at 33 cents, flat year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, which indicates a dip of 2.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BBWI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.2%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.