Is Guess (GES) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Guess (GES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Guess is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Guess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES' full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GES has returned about 19.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Guess is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI). The stock is up 35.9% year-to-date.

For Rush Street Interactive, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that GES is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc., however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +17.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Guess and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

