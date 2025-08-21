Guess? (GES) Soars 26.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Guess? GES shares ended the last trading session 26.3% higher at $16.85. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Guess?’s shares rallied following news of a $1.4 billion take-private deal with Authentic Brands Group. Authentic will own 51% of Guess? intellectual property, while the Rolling Stockholders retain 49% and operational control, ensuring stability and brand strength.

This clothing company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $757.14 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Guess?, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GES going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Guess? belongs to the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. Another stock from the same industry, G-III Apparel Group GIII, closed the last trading session 0.8% lower at $25.85. Over the past month, GIII has returned 10.9%.

For G-III Apparel, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.1. This represents a change of -80.8% from what the company reported a year ago. G-III Apparel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

