GUESS ? (GES) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.59, changing hands as low as $20.50 per share. GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GES's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $24.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.