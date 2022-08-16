GUESS ? (GES) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.17, changing hands as high as $21.57 per share. GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GES's low point in its 52 week range is $16.05 per share, with $25.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.30.

