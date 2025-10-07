Is Guess (GES) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Guess (GES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Guess is one of 264 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Guess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES' full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GES has gained about 19.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 8.2% on average. This shows that Guess is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Acushnet (GOLF) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.9%.

The consensus estimate for Acushnet's current year EPS has increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.3% so far this year, so GES is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Acushnet belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved +5.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Guess and Acushnet as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

