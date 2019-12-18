Guess? (GES) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.3% in Session

Guess?, Inc. GES was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 18.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Guess?. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Guess? currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Guess?, Inc. Price

Guess?, Inc. price | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Textile – Apparel industry may consider Crocs, Inc. CROX, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

