Guess falls -11.5%

Guess (GES) is down -11.5%, or -$2.00 to $15.33.
- Guess price target lowered to $18 from $21 at Telsey Advisory
- Guess price target lowered to $16 from $18 at UBS
- Guess?, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
- Guess reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 37c
- Guess sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.37-$1.52, consensus $1.96
