GUESS Earnings Preview: Recent $GES Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GUESS ($GES) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $925,919,186 and earnings of $1.40 per share.
GUESS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of GUESS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 1,518,500 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,350,110
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,363,997 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,177,797
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 968,361 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,615,155
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 697,766 shares (+151.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,810,589
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 423,013 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,947,562
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 291,222 shares (+1643.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,094,581
- UBS GROUP AG added 282,160 shares (+3376.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,967,169
GUESS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GES in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Small Cap Consumer Research issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024
