Guess? Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES) are down 10.83 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a decline since the company reported its third-quarter profit that missed estimates yesterday. Further, the company reduced its revenue growth outlook.

Quarterly adjusted earnings were $27.01 million or $0.49 per share, while analysts were expecting $0.61 per share.

For the full year 2024, the company reduced its revenue growth outlook to between 1.8 and 2.4 percent in terms of dollars, while its previous growth outlook was in a range of 2.5 to 4.0.

Currently, shares are at $21.27, down 10.58 percent from the previous close of $23.72 on a volume of 1,405,746.

