GUESS ? Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GES

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.90, changing hands as high as $23.96 per share. GUESS ?, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GES's low point in its 52 week range is $17.92 per share, with $33.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.82.

