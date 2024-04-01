Guess? Authorized To Buyback Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES), a clothing firm, said on Monday that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $200 million. Separately, as part of this new program and through a convertible bond exchange transaction, it has agreed to repurchase its 326,429 shares for $10.3 million.

GES was trading up by 2.67 percent at $32.31 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

