Guess? Approves Resumption Of Cash Dividend Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Guess? Inc. (GES) said it is not providing detailed guidance for the third quarter ending October 31, 2020 or the full fiscal year ending January 30, 2021, due to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 on its operations.

Based on current trends, Guess? said it expects revenues for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021 to decrease in the mid-teens range.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $570.9 million for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, Guess? said its board of directors approved the resumption of its quarterly cash dividend program, declaring a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share on the company's common stock. The board also decided not to declare any cash dividends for the prior two quarters.

The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2020.

