Guess? Appoints Dennis Secor As Interim CFO To Succeed Markus Neubrand

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) announced Monday that Dennis Secor has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective August 26, 2024. Secor is a proven finance leader with deep knowledge of the apparel industry, and has previously served as Guess? CFO from 2006 to 2012.

Secor will succeed Markus Neubrand, who is stepping down to pursue another opportunity that will bring him closer to his family.

Guess? has initiated a search for its next CFO, who is expected to be based out of the Company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland, with the assistance of an executive search firm. Neubrand will remain at Guess? through September 30, 2024, to facilitate a seamless transition.

Secor currently serves as Executive Vice President, Finance at Guess?. Throughout his career, he has held numerous CFO positions at both publicly-listed and privately-held companies across a range of industries, including Fossil Group, Electronic Arts Canada, Torrid and Guess?.

As CFO of Guess? between 2006 and 2012, he managed all finance and accounting functions globally and implemented multiple growth and profitability initiatives, maintained a strong capital structure, supported global growth expansion and developed a strong global finance team. He also served as Interim CFO at Guess? from April 2022-July 2023.

