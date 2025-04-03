Guess? Appoints Alberto Toni As Chief Financial Officer

Markets
(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) Thursday announced that it has named Alberto Toni as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective after the company's next quarterly report filing, expected by mid-June.

Toni, currently Group Managing Director and CFO of Flos B&B Italia Group S.p.A., will succeed Interim CFO Dennis Secor, who will stay on as Executive Vice President until September 12. Toni's background includes leadership roles at Bata SA, Deoleo SA, and Heineken, where he held senior finance positions.

GES closed Thursday's trading at $10.04 down $1.34 or $11.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

