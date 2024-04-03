News & Insights

Guess? And WHP Global Closes Acquisition Of Rag & Bone

April 03, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) and global brand management firm WHP Global announced Wednesday that they have completed the previously announced acquisition of New York based fashion brand rag & bone.

Under the terms of the transaction, Guess? has contributed $57.1 million towards the purchase of rag & bone, in addition to contributions from WHP Global.

As a result, Guess? now owns all of the rag & bone operating assets, and Guess? and WHP Global jointly own the rag & bone intellectual property.

In connection with the closing of the acquisition, Guess? has entered into an agreement with the lenders of its existing $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity under the facility by $50 million to a total of $200 million.

