Guedes forecasts Brazil economy growing around 3% this year

BRASILIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Thursday said he expects the economy to grow by around 3% this year, improving a forecast last month of more than 2.5% growth.

Speaking at an event hosted by the automotive industry, Guedes said Brazil's government wants to attract semiconductor factories by offering better conditions than the United States.

