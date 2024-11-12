G.U.D. Holdings Sees Aware Super Exit Substantial Holding

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

G.U.D. Holdings has announced that Aware Super Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in their company as of November 8, 2024. This change follows a series of stock sales by Aware Super, highlighting a shift in their investment strategy. Investors might find this development significant as it could impact G.U.D. Holdings’ stock market dynamics.

