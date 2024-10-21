G.U.D. Holdings’ Amotiv Limited Issues Performance Rights

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

G.U.D. Holdings’ subsidiary, Amotiv Limited, announced the issuance of 182,664 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are restricted from transfer until specified conditions are met. This move reflects Amotiv’s strategic effort to motivate and retain key talent within the company.

