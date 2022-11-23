Gucci's creative director Michele is exiting the brand - WWD

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Creative director Alessandro Michele is leaving Italian fashion house Gucci, the biggest brand of French luxury group Kering PRTP.PA, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reported late on Tuesday.

"Could a major change be taking place at Gucci? Well-placed sources here say that creative director Alessandro Michele is exiting the brand," WWD said in a report from Milan

A statement was expected as early as Wednesday, it added.

Kering could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Gucci has been successfully revamped with a bold new style since Michele took over the top creative role at Gucci in January 2015.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

