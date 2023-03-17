Gucci, YSL owner Kering pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035

March 17 (Reuters) - France's Kering PRTP.PA, owner of luxury brands Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, on Friday pledged to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 from 2021 levels, amid increased scrutiny of environmental issues among consumers.

"I am convinced that impact reduction in absolute terms combined with value creation must be the next horizon for truly sustainable companies," Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

The group, which also owns the Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen brands, has cast itself as an industry champion on the environmental front and regularly publishes an environmental profit and loss account.

In 2019, Pinault gathered dozens of international labels to sign the so-called Fashion Pact of commitments, including reducing emissions and plastic use.

Kering announced its target during an event held in New York and said it would publish its 2020-2023 sustainability progress report next Wednesday.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

