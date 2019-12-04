Gucci owner Kering holds exploratory talks to buy Moncler - Bloomberg

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kering SA PRTP.PA, the parent company of Gucci and Balenciaga, has held exploratory talks with Moncler SpA MONC.MI about a deal to buy the Italian apparel company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Moncler had a market valuation of about 9.8 billion euros ($10.80 billion) as of Wednesday's close on the Milan Stock Exchange.

The talks held were preliminary and there is no certainty it would lead to a deal, the report said.

Kering declined to comment, while Moncler did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

