Commodities

Gucci CEO sees 2021 sales in line with 2019, perhaps a little higher

Contributor
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

French luxury group Kering's top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be in line or "a little higher" than their 2019, pre-pandemic level, the label's chief executive Marco Bizzarri said on Tuesday.

Adds comments on fashion shows

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering's PRTP.PA top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be in line or "a little higher" than their 2019, pre-pandemic level, the label's chief executive Marco Bizzarri said on Tuesday.

Gucci's sales totalled 9.63 billion euros ($10.9 billion) at the end of 2019.

Speaking at the Pambianco fashion conference in Milan, Bizzarri also said Gucci, which last year cut the number of its fashion shows, would resume presenting its collections at the Milan fashion week in February and September 2022, with an additional show to be held in late spring.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Kirsten Donovan)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129 723; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular