Gucci CEO sees 2021 sales in line with 2019, perhaps a little higher

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kering's PRTP.PA top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be in line or "a little higher" than their 2019, pre-pandemic level, the label's chief executive Marco Bizzarri said on Tuesday.

Bizzarri was speaking at the Pambianco fashion conference in Milan.

