Gucci CEO sees 2021 sales in line with 2019, perhaps a little higher

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kering's PRTP.PA top brand Gucci expects 2021 revenues to be in line or "a little higher" than their 2019, pre-pandemic level, the label's chief executive Marco Bizzarri said on Tuesday.

Bizzarri was speaking at the Pambianco fashion conference in Milan.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129 723; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.