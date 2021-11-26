US Markets
Gubitosi steps down as TIM CEO, Brazil unit head new director general - sources

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Valentina Za Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Luigi Gubitosi has stepped down as chief executive of Telecom Italia (TIM) with executive powers handed to group Chairman Salvatore Rossi, two sources said on Friday.

The head of TIM's Brazilian operations Pietro Labriola has been appointed director general of the group, the sources said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

