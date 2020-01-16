US Markets

Guatemala's new president cuts ties with Venezuela, as promised

Sofia Menchu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRICIO ALONSO

Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday his country was cutting diplomatic ties with the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro and would close its embassy in Caracas.

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday his country was cutting diplomatic ties with the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro and would close its embassy in Caracas.

"We have instructed the foreign minister that the only person left in the embassy in Venezuela should return, and that we definitively end relations with the government of Venezuela," Giammattei said. "We are going to close the embassy."

The conservative Giammattei, who took office on Tuesday, had already indicated he would cut ties upon assuming power.

